 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessAnnouncements

LIVE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Speaks At Microsoft's Future Ready Summit In Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft's future-ready summit in Bengaluru. Watch his address as he speaks live at the leadership summit.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #future ready summit #live #Satya Nadella #video
first published: Jan 5, 2023 10:46 am