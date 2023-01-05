GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Announcements
LIVE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Speaks At Microsoft's Future Ready Summit In Bengaluru
Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft's future-ready summit in Bengaluru. Watch his address as he speaks live at the leadership summit.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#future ready summit
#live
#Satya Nadella
#video
first published: Jan 5, 2023 10:46 am