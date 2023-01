business Amazon Launches Air Cargo Service Amazon Air In India Before an Amazon parcel reaches you, it travels by road, by rail, or even by plane and that determines how fast you get your order. But now if you're a customer in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Delhi that could change and your shipment could travel in an airplane. Amazon has launched Amazon Air India and now customers in these four locations could order even later in the night and expect to get that order the next day. Watch!