Alia Bhatt On Becoming A Mother, Tips For New Parents & Her Entrepreneurial Journey | Exclusive

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

In conversation with Moneycontrol, actor, entrepreneur and now a mother Alia Bhatt shares her journey of starting the clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma, how she maintains work-life balance and what her goals are for growing her business. Watch!

