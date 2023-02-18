English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course

    business

    Air India's deal with Airbus & Boeing decoded

    Air India has signed a historic deal with Boeing & Airbus to purchase 470 aircraft. But why is this agreement being dubbed as a ‘landmark deal’ by American president Joe Biden and ‘momentous’ by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak who said that the deal will help create employment and aid the recovery of their economy? Let's take an in-depth look at Air India's massive order for planes and the impact it will have on the airline and Indian aviation sector.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 01:02 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows