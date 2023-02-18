business Air India's deal with Airbus & Boeing decoded Air India has signed a historic deal with Boeing & Airbus to purchase 470 aircraft. But why is this agreement being dubbed as a ‘landmark deal’ by American president Joe Biden and ‘momentous’ by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak who said that the deal will help create employment and aid the recovery of their economy? Let's take an in-depth look at Air India's massive order for planes and the impact it will have on the airline and Indian aviation sector.