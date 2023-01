eye-on-india Adani Group’s response to Hindenburg | Adani Entertainment CFO on FPO, debt & more | The Adani Interview Adani Enterprises CFO Jugeshinder Singh allays investors’ concerns on the Hindenburg report that triggered a sharp sell-off in shares. The group has maintained that the allegations are outright lies and full response to all the 88 questions that were raised in the report were answered. He also expects MSCI to conclude that this is a malicious step to derail the follow on public offer (FPO). Watch!