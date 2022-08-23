 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsUncategorized

Won't resign despite no-confidence motion: Bihar Assembly Speaker

PTI
Aug 23, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha declared on Tuesday that he will not resign despite a resolution for no-confidence being made by members of the ruling Mahagathbandhan's legislature

A day ahead of Bihar Assembly's special session called to prove the new government's majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling Mahagathbandhan'.

Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on false charges against him, and brought without taking care of legislative rules. In the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules (sansadiya niyam'), I have been accused of partisanship (pakshapat') and a dictatorial attitude (tanashahi'). Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect, he told reporters.

The Speaker, however, did not comment further when asked what was going to be his party's stance on Wednesday, with the numbers in the House clearly stacked against the BJP. I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules, Sinha added.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Bihar #Bihar Assembly Speaker #India #Vijay Kumar Sinha
first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.