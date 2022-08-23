English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized

    Won't resign despite no-confidence motion: Bihar Assembly Speaker

    Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha declared on Tuesday that he will not resign despite a resolution for no-confidence being made by members of the ruling Mahagathbandhan's legislature

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

    A day ahead of Bihar Assembly's special session called to prove the new government's majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling Mahagathbandhan'.

    Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on false charges against him, and brought without taking care of legislative rules. In the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules (sansadiya niyam'), I have been accused of partisanship (pakshapat') and a dictatorial attitude (tanashahi'). Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect, he told reporters.

    The Speaker, however, did not comment further when asked what was going to be his party's stance on Wednesday, with the numbers in the House clearly stacked against the BJP. I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules, Sinha added.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Bihar Assembly Speaker #India #Vijay Kumar Sinha
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.