    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi attributes Operation Ganga success to India's growing influence

    “We are evacuating thousands of Indians safely from war zone through Operation Ganga,” Modi said after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University here.

    PTI
    March 06, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attributed the success of Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine to India’s growing influence in the global arena.

    "It is due to India's growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland," he said.

Many big countries are facing difficulties in doing so for their citizens, Modi added.

    “It is due to India’s growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland,” he said.

    Many big countries are facing difficulties in doing so for their citizens, Modi added.

    Amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine, Indian government under Operation Ganga has flown 13,700 citizens – who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine – back to safety on special flights that were started last week, the government said in a statement on Saturday.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 03:13 pm
