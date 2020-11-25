Pondy govt geared for cyclone 'Nivar'; CM visits coastal areas

As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry, the Puducherry government on Wednesday said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency.

Minister V Narayanasamy visited coastal villages to monitor steps taken to ensure the safety of fishermen's community.

The union territory has been experiencing intermittent moderate rains since Tuesday night under the influence of the moderate rains cyclonic storm.

In a video message, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Wednesday In a video message appealed to the residents to stay indoors and asked those living in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

"The entire government machinery is at your service and listen to the advice of the government for safety," she said

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been clamped in Puducherry region to restrict the movement of people.

The order came into force at 9 pm on Tuesday and would remain in force till 6 am on Thursday.

Most of the roads and thoroughfares presented a deserted look because of the order. The entire beach road has been closed and police have been deployed to ensure that there were no visitors at the sea shore.

Addressing media, Narayanasamy said cyclone 'Nivar' likely to hit the coast late in the night. He asked the fishermen to keep their vessels in safe places. "Where the boats could not be immediately brought to the "Where the boats could not be immediately brought to the sheds, the department of fisheries would use cranes to lift the boats to the safer sheds," he said.

All State government offices and educational institutions that were to function to help students appearing for public examinations were closed Wednesday.

However departments that are to provide essential as electricity, PWD and electricity functioned as usual, an official release said.

Shops and business establishments remain closed since last night. Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu held discussions with the officials of Revenue, PWD, Electricity and Local Administration Departments at the Disaster Emergency Centre.

Later, he told reporters that a team of 100 personnel attached to the Chennai based Integrated Defence Staff of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief had arrived in Puducherry.

The staff of Fire Service, PWD, and Forest Department would assist the defence staff in their works, he said. Meanwhile, all the fishermen from Puducherry, who had gone fishing a few days ago had returned safely.

As far as Karaikal region was concerned 10 out of 100boats were yet to return to the shore.boats were yet to return to the shore. "We are establishing contact with them and it is likely that these ten boats carrying around 60 fishermen would come back either to Karaikal later in the day or move to neighbouring Nagapattinam district," he added.

The entire machinery is prepared and staff and workers were deployed in different pockets. Control rooms had been set up and people facing distress could contact 1070 and 1077 for help.

According to official sources, PWD Minister ANamassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy were camping in different villages in Puducherry region while Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan was overseeing the steps taken by the government in villages in Karaikal which is also in the picture of cyclonic weather.

People living in low lying areas or residing close to the sea shore were being evacuated to safer places or to relief camps. A total of 200 relief camps have been established in the A total of 200 relief camps have been established in the whole of Puducherry region with basic amenities, including food.

All those accommodated in the relief camps were subjected to tests for Covid-19..