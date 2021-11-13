MARKET NEWS

English
Maharashtra: 26 naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier.

PTI
November 13, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
Representative image

At least 26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, senior officials said.

"We have recovered the bodies of 26 naxals so far from the forest," said district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal. The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Goyal said.

While identity of the slain naxals was yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them. Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier.

The district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.
