L-G VK Saxena appoints 40 assessors to settle claims of northeast Delhi riots victims

In view of the huge pendency of unsettled claims of northeast Delhi riots victims, LG VK Saxena has approved the appointment of 40 more assessors and issued directions to clear all pending cases within three months, officials said on Wednesday. There are 14 assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), which has so far settled just seven per cent (200) of the total 2,775 claims filed by victims of the February 2020 riots, the officials at the lieutenant governor's office said.

The riots had engulfed most parts of northeast Delhi, claiming over 50 lives and resulting in injuries to hundreds, besides a massive loss of government and private property during three days of violence, arson and looting.