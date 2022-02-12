English
    IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers | Raking in the moolah-who spent what in the first day

    Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore

    PTI
    February 12, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
    IPL auction 2022: 33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams.

    IPL auction 2022: 33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams.

    Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL 2022 mega auction's first day here on February 12:

    Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20) Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20)

    Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore

    Chennai Super Kings

    Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

    Buys: 6, Retained: 4 MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore

    Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore

    Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore

    Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore

    Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

    Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

    Delhi Capitals

    Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

    Buys: 9, Retained: 4 Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore

    Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

    Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore

    Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore

    Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore

    Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore

    Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore 

    Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Buys: 8, Retained: 3

    Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore

    Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore

    Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

    Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore

    Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore

    Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

    Kolkata Knight Riders Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore

    Buys: 5, Retained: 4 Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore

    Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore

    Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore

    Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

    Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

    Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians

    Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore Buys: 4, Retained: 4 Buys: 4, Retained: 4

    Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

    Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

    Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

    Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore Buys: 10, Retained: 3 Buys: 10, Retained: 3

    Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

    Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

    Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

    T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore

    Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

    Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

    Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

     

    Rajasthan Royals

    Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore

    Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

    Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore

    Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore

    Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

    Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore

    Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh

    Punjab Kings Punjab Kings

    Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore Buys: 9, Retained: 2 Buys: 9, Retained: 2

    Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore

    Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

    Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore

    Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

    Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

    Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

     

    Lucknow Supergiants

    Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore

    Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3 KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore

    Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore

    Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore

    Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

    Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore

    Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

    Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans

    Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3 Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3

    Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore

    Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore

    Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore

    Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore

    R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.
