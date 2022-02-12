IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers | Raking in the moolah-who spent what in the first day

IPL auction 2022: 33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams.

Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL 2022 mega auction's first day here on February 12:

Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20)

Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

Buys: 6, Retained: 4 MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore

Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore

Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore

Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

Delhi Capitals

Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

Buys: 9, Retained: 4 Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore

Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore

Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore Buys: 8, Retained: 3

Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore

Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore

Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore

Buys: 5, Retained: 4 Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore Buys: 4, Retained: 4

Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore Buys: 10, Retained: 3

Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore

Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore

Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore

Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh

Punjab Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore Buys: 9, Retained: 2

Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore

Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore

Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

Lucknow Supergiants

Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore

Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3 KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore

Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore

Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore

Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore

Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Gujarat Titans

Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3

Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore

Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore

Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore

Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore

R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.