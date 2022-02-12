IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers | Raking in the moolah-who spent what in the first day

Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL 2022 mega auction's first day here on February 12:
Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20)
Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore
Buys: 6, Retained: 4 MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore
Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore
Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore
Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore
Delhi Capitals
Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore
Buys: 9, Retained: 4 Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore
Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore
Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore
Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore
Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore Buys: 8, Retained: 3
Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore
Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore
Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore
Buys: 5, Retained: 4 Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore
Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore
Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore
Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore Buys: 4, Retained: 4
Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore
Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore
Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore Buys: 10, Retained: 3
Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore
Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore
Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh
Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore
Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore
Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore
Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh
Punjab Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore Buys: 9, Retained: 2
Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore
Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore
Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh
Lucknow Supergiants
Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore
Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3 KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore
Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore
Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore
Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore
Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Gujarat Titans
Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3
Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore
Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore
Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.