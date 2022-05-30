English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized

    Indrani Mukerjea moves Bombay High Court to quash 2017 prison rioting FIR

    Indrani Mukerjea, the former media baron who was recently granted bail in the case of her daughter Sheena Bora's alleged murder, has petitioned the Bombay High Court to have another case filed against her dismissed.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    (Image Credit: Midday.com)

    (Image Credit: Midday.com)

    Former media baron Indrani Mukerjea, who recently got bail in the case of allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash another case lodged against her on the charge of rioting in jail and obstructing police in their duty. Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla women's prison here on May 20 after the Supreme Court granted her bail in the Sheena Bora killing case.

    She spent almost seven years in jail. Mukerjea, through her advocate Sana Raees Khan, moved the HC on May 19, seeking to quash an FIR registered against her on June 24, 2017 by the Mumbai police, following a rioting incident in the Byculla prison.

    The riot had erupted after a co-inmate, Manjula Shetye, was beaten up allegedly by jail officials following which the woman died. Mukerjea has been accused of inciting the inmates to shout and throw plates and pots at police officers.

    In her petition moved in the HC, Mukerjea claimed she was implicated in the case with a motive to harass and torture her. Mukerjea, who filed the petition on May 19, in the plea said that she was neither a part of the alleged attack nor was she involved in creating any unnecessary nuisance in the prison'".

    The petition said "bogus, general and vague allegations'' have been levelled against her and no specific role has been attributed to her. As per the HC's website, the plea is likely to be heard on June 1.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #High Court #Indrani Mukerjea #Sheena Bora #Sheena Bora case
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.