you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized

Adman Gerson Da Cunha passes away: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Shobhaa De mourn his death

In his early career, Da Cunha worked for the Press Trust of India as a journalist, and then moved into advertising. Over the course of his 25-year advertising career, the veteran headed Lintas and also worked with Hindustan Lever

News18
January 08, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Renowned adman and journalist Gerson Da Cunha passed away on Friday at the age of 92.

Gerson Da Cunha began his journey as a journalist with Press Trust of India and went on to join the advertising industry. He also starred in a few Bollywood movies.

Following the news of Gerson’s death, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to mourn his demise. Shabana shared a picture of Gerson and penned a tribute. “RIP#Gerson Dacunha . What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you," she wrote.

“Suddenly our Mumbai has become a few degrees less sophisticated Less dignified and less classy with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha," Akhtar tweeted.

Columnist Shobhaa De shared a picture of Gerson and remembered him. “Goodbye dear, dear friend . A great thespian and an even greater human being is no more. RIP Gerson da Cunha. Above all else, a large hearted humanitarian," she wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Storyboard18 | When I met Gerson Da Cunha…

Columnist Suhel Seth too remembered him. “One of the true titans of Indian Advertising; a great theatre aficionado and above all the epitome of grace and refinement. Travel well Gerson Da Cunha and break a leg on the other side," he tweeted.

According to the Press Trust of India, Gerson was not only worked as a journalist and in advertising but also appeared in a few plays. He reportedly acted in plays and movies such as the Electric Moon (1992) and Cotton Mary (1999). He was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka, which was released in 2001, and John Abraham and Lisa Ray’s Water, which had released in 2005, among others.

Source: CNN-News18
News18
Tags: #death #Gerson Da Cunha #Javed Akhtar #Shabana Azmi #Shobha De #tweet
first published: Jan 8, 2022 10:08 am

