Zydus, Medtronic partner for first AI-based stroke care network in Gujarat

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

A team of stroke experts at Zydus hospital will visualize the CT scan performed at the remote hospital and handhold the local physician for patient management, a joint statement said

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Hospitals and healthcare firm India Medtronic Private Limited on February 16 announced a partnership to support stroke patients in Gujarat through a hub and spoke network.

Medtronic will collaborate with Zydus Hospitals to build an ecosystem that will help in the timely diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients by facilitating the use of indigenous artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology.

“We’ve been consistently partnering with hospitals across India to advance our vision of transforming stroke care for patients in India. Through these collaborations, we can integrate technology to address local healthcare barriers across the care continuum,” Michael Blackwell, vice president, Medtronic India, said.

The partnership will serve the people of peripheral Gujarat by helping them deal with stroke as a disease effectively. The hub and spoke system works on an advanced AI capable of interpreting a CT scan for a stroke.