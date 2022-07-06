'Shark Tank India' Season 2 to feature Zorro cofounder Abhishek Asthana? Teaser leaves Twitter guessing

Image credit: gabbbarsingh/Instagram (L), GabbbarSingh/Twitter (R)

Zorro cofounder Abhishek Asthana, better known as Gabbar Singh to his 1.4 million Twitter followers, might soon make an appearance on season two of Shark Tank India.

Asthana created a buzz on the microblogging platform this afternoon when he posted a pic with a Shark Tank reference, alongside a cryptic tweet. The picture shows a pair of spectacles on top of a piece of paper that reads “Shark Tank India.”



Chalo ye bhi kar lete hai. pic.twitter.com/ZbPFnvIGh0

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2022

“Chalo ye bhi kar lete hai (Well, let’s do this as well),” read his tweet, setting off speculation about whether Asthana would appear as a contestant or a ‘shark’ on the hugely popular business reality TV series. His tweet comes after registrations for the second season of Shark Tank India closed on June 19.

Shark Tank India provided budding entrepreneurs with a platform for presenting their business ideas in front of judges or ‘sharks’, who could then choose to invest in a business that caught their fancy.

Season one of the reality competition featured seven judges to assess business ideas - former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

So far, there has been no word on how many judges will return for the second instalment of the hit show.

Abhishek Asthana, who is the cofounder of ‘pseudonymous’ social network Zorro, teased his Twitter followers with the picture, once again sparking huge interest in Shark Tank India. His followers were left guessing whether he would appear as a judge or a pitcher on the show.



If you are going as judge, I'll come as contestant. If you are going as contestant, I'll judge you... July 6, 2022





You are replacing whom...Ashneer Grover?

— Shakaal (@Hyderabadi19) July 6, 2022



As a judge or contestant? — A N K U R (@ankuriyaaaaa) July 6, 2022

