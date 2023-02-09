 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoom’s Head of Global Education expresses ‘shock’ at being laid off

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Zoom’s Head of Global Education has been included in mass layoffs that will affect about 15 percent of its workforce.

Zoom Video Communications said in blog post it will lay off about 1,300 jobs

Zoom’s Head of Global Education has been included in mass layoffs that will affect about 15 percent of its workforce. Christy Flis wrote of her “utter disbelief and shock” at losing her job in a LinkedIn post, saying that she spent several years building Zoom’s education business.

“It is with utter disbelief and shock that I was included in today's Zoom's layoffs,” wrote Flis, who would have completed eight years working at Zoom this month.

“After my continual year over year success in building our education business, building rapport and critical capabilities that allowed our education business and overall business to scale, leading an incredible team for Women at Zoom… setting the groundwork for our International business, and for all of the work cross-functionally internally and externally, for current growth in revenue, and for being a loyal and all-time carrier of our culture of care. It does not make any sense...and yet here we are,” she wrote.