Zomato's viral marketing stunt invokes 'Ankita from Bhopal' and COD orders for her ex

Zomato's humorous tweet received thousands of likes and many comments. (Image: @zomato/Twitter)

In a world where social media marketing campaigns and humour collide, Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, recently sent Twitter users into a frenzy with a humorous tweet. The tweet, which featured a cheeky message to a persistent, imaginary “customer” named Ankita from Bhopal, has garnered a thundering response on Twitter, now X.

The tweet read, "Ankita from Bhopal, please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!" The post was an instant hit, resonating with countless individuals who found themselves amused and entertained.

The tweet quickly went viral, with Zomato's followers chiming in with their own witty remarks and adding to the humour.



Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay! — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

One user pleaded, "This is not done, Zomato! Give her a break."

Another user jokingly suggested a new service idea, saying, "It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial."

Amidst the laughter, a user questioned the capabilities of AI, saying, "Can any AI/Generative AI ever write or understand such a nuanced level of marketing?"

One user empathized with Ankita's “ex”, commenting, "Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!"

Another person shared a similar experience, humorously sharing, "A few days ago, someone sent it to my office location from Swiggy."

One user joined the fun, stating, "I can't take it anymore Ankita."

Memes too followed.



Ankita from Bhopal be like pic.twitter.com/XCjjKsgjdk — Yatharth Sharma (@yatharthcreates) August 2, 2023

Zomato's clever marketing tweet received over 2,700 likes and nearly 1.5 lakh views. The company's Twitter bio now has a spin on the oath taken during court hearings, "Mai jo kahunga, joke kahunga, joke ke siva kuch nahi kahunga (Whatever I will say will be a joke, I won't say anything but a joke).