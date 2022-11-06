Zomato's single word rebuttal to Careem Pakistan's 'cheating' accusation wins hearts

Zomato on Sunday responded to Careem Pakistan's tweet from October 23.

Zomato and Careem Pakistan are at it again. And this time it's over "cheat days". The app-based food delivery service in the neighbouring country had tried to troll Zomato after Pakistan lost to India in the T20 World Cup match on October 23. On Sunday, Zomato hit back with a single word.

The tweet gathered more than 13,000 likes in a matter of hours and soon, fans of Indian cricket began to post memes on Pakistan cricket players who had been accused of ball tampering and spot fixing.

The chain of events, however, had begun on October 21 when Zomato tweeted: "Lights laga li (have you put on the lights)" to its 1.5 million followers, Careem Pakistan responded with “We hope you guys are ready for your pre-Diwali gift (read defeat).”

After the smashing victory on October 23, Zomato wrote back to Careem Pakistan, "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat (Kohli) at your service".

Rubbing it in in another tweet, Zomato commented, "Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye mithayi lenge ya aansuo se pet bhar liya (Best wishes for Diwali. Will you have some sweets or are you full after drowning in tears)?"

While the exchange between the two companies is likely to stretch till the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 -- as both India and Pakistan have made it to the semifinals -- in a similar incident in September, after India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Careem Pakistan had taken a dig at India’s Super 4 loss to Pakistan with a meme and tagged Zomato.



meme template tou apne use karo https://t.co/aBzV1fn8Jt

— zomato (@zomato) September 5, 2022

It shared a still from the cult classic Bollywood film Hera Pheri to troll the Indian cricket team, earning a tongue-in-cheek response from Zomato.

To which Zomato responded with "Meme template tou apne use karo (At least use your own meme template),” pointing at the Pakistani company’s use of a Bollywood meme.