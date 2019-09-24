Zomato user seeking Rs 100 refund, loses Rs 77,000 in dubious transactions

A Zomato user hailing from Patna has been running from pillar to post trying to retrieve a sum of Rs 77,000. His ordeal began on September 10, when he had ordered food via the online food delivery application.

The order might have been worth a meagre Rs 100, but it burnt a hole much larger in his pocket, while he was trying to claim a refund.

The incident took place in Bihar’s capital city Patna, where Vishnu, who is an engineer by profession, resides. He had ordered food via Zomato on September 10 but had asked the delivery executive to take back the parcel as he was not satisfied with its quality.

At this point, the delivery boy had asked him to speak to Zomato customer care executives instead. He told Vishnu to dial the first number that appears after running a Google search of “Zomato customer care”.

As per a report by India Today, the boy also advised the engineer to follow all instructions given by the customer care executives.

Not suspecting anything foul, the aggrieved Zomato user called up the first number that appeared and received a call back from the unidentified imposter who guised himself as a Zomato employee. He then told Vishnu that Rs 10 will be deducted from his bank account to enable the food delivery application to process the refund amount of Rs 100.

A link was sent to Vishnu’s phone, as the caller said he would have to click on it to deposit the Rs 10. Within moments of the victim clicking on it to deposit the amount, his entire bank balance of Rs 77,000 was siphoned off via multiple transactions.

Several PayTm transactions were made to rob Vishnu of all the money he had within a few minutes and he could not do anything to stop it.