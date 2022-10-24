Zomato trolls Careem Pakistan after India's smashing victory at T20 World Cup match

After India's massive victory at the T20 World Cup held in Melbourne, Zomato tasted sweet revenge on its Pakistani counterpart. It all started when Careem Pakistan, an app-based food delivery service in the neighbouring country, trolled Zomato before the match.

When on October 21, Zomato tweeted "Lights laga li (have you put on the lights)" to its 1.5 million followers, Careem Pakistan responded with “We hope you guys are ready for your pre-Diwali gift (read defeat).”

After Sunday's smashing victory, Zomato wrote back to Careem Pakistan, "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat (Kohli) at your service".

Rubbing it in in another tweet, Zomato commented, "Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye mithayi lenge ya aansuo se pet bhar liya (Best wishes for Diwali. Will you have some sweets or are you full after drowning in tears)?"

While cricket fans and Twitter users enjoyed the exchange, this is not the first time that the app-based food delivery services have been nipping at each other's heels.

In September, after India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Careem took a dig at India’s Super 4 loss to Pakistan with a meme and tagged Zomato.

It shared a still from the cult classic Bollywood film Hera Pheri to troll the Indian cricket team, earning a tongue-in-cheek response from Zomato.

To which Zomato responded with "Meme template tou apne use karo (At least use your own meme template),” pointing at the Pakistani company’s use of a Bollywood meme.

