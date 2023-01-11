 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato, Swiggy join 'RRR' Golden Globes celebration with memes

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Swiggy posted an image of “RRR” stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR from the song “Naatu Naatu” and wrote a wordplay on the film’s name.

"RRR"'s "Naatu Naatu" was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Zomato and Swiggy, known for its topical social media posts, joined the internet in celebrating the success of “RRR” at the Golden Globes. The SS Rajamouli blockbuster created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award for the best original song motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu”.

Taking to Twitter, Swiggy posted an image of “RRR” stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR from the song “Naatu Naatu” and wrote a wordplay on the film’s name.

“Golden Globe award has been deliveRRRed,” Swiggy tweeted.

Zomato, meanwhile, took it a notch further on Instagram with a mock audio of a man congratulating Zomato for ‘winning Golden Globes in Oscars’ and singing a spin-off of “Naatu Naatu”.

Netflix India chimed in, commenting on Zomato’s post.

“Using this coupon for our next nacho nacho nacho nacho nacho nacho ordeRRR,” Netflix India said in comments.