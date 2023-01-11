Zomato, Swiggy join 'RRR' Golden Globes celebration with memes

Zomato and Swiggy, known for its topical social media posts, joined the internet in celebrating the success of “RRR” at the Golden Globes. The SS Rajamouli blockbuster created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award for the best original song motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu”.

Taking to Twitter, Swiggy posted an image of “RRR” stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR from the song “Naatu Naatu” and wrote a wordplay on the film’s name.

“Golden Globe award has been deliveRRRed,” Swiggy tweeted.

Zomato, meanwhile, took it a notch further on Instagram with a mock audio of a man congratulating Zomato for ‘winning Golden Globes in Oscars’ and singing a spin-off of “Naatu Naatu”.

Netflix India chimed in, commenting on Zomato’s post.

“Using this coupon for our next nacho nacho nacho nacho nacho nacho ordeRRR,” Netflix India said in comments.

Social media erupted in celebration soon after news broke of “RRR” winning the award "Naatu Naatu” at Golden Globes 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team of “RRR”. “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie,” PM Modi tweeted.

“This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.” Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he “woke up and started dancing to "Naatu Naatu’”. The film’s hit Telugu track was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani accepted the Golden Globes trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision". The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track - choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava. “RRR” is among the Indian films that are in the list of 301 titles eligible for the Oscars in various categories. It released on March 25, 2022 across 10,000 screens globally. It was the third highest-grossing Indian movie, with Rs 1,111 crore in global box office collections. The film follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Moneycontrol News

