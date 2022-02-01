Zomato, Swiggy decode Budget 2022 with badam milk and subway sandwich

Budget 2022: Screenngrabs of the posts shared by Zomato and Swiggy.

Presentation of the Union Budget 2022 may have been the shortest in Sitharaman's history as the Finance Minister, but it took an army of experts hours to decode it.

To lighten the mood, app-based food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy also jumped onto the bandwagon to examine the announcements made during the address -- but with a difference.

Zomato took to soothe heat oppressed minds with a refreshing beverage.

Meanwhile, Swiggy tuned in to the disappointment masses felt with the unchanged tax slabs during the pandemic.

The internet too joined in on the interaction as freelance content specialist Chandini Ann Khanna commented on Zomato's post on LinkedIn, "Who is able to afford badam in this economy?" Others chimed in. Financial Controller and Tax Head Saurabh Saxena said, "Thanks Zomato for bringing a smile which FM can't (sic)."

As reactions poured in on social media, Sitharaman's Budget has been disappointing to salaried, middle class, who were expecting some relief giveb that this is the third year that the country is reeling under the Covid pandemic.

Opposition leaders too spoke about about it. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called the Union Budget 2022 a "Zer0 Sum Budget".



