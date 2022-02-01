MARKET NEWS

    Zomato, Swiggy decode Budget 2022 with badam milk and subway sandwich

    To lighten the mood, app-based food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy jumped onto the bandwagon to examine the Union Budget 2022 address -- but with a difference.

    February 01, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Screenngrabs of the posts shared by Zomato and Swiggy.

    Presentation of the Union Budget 2022 may have been the shortest in  Sitharaman's history as the Finance Minister, but it took an army of experts hours to decode it.

    To lighten the mood, app-based food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy also jumped onto the bandwagon to examine the announcements made during the address -- but with a difference.

    Zomato took to soothe heat oppressed minds with a refreshing beverage.

    Meanwhile, Swiggy tuned in to the disappointment masses felt with the unchanged tax slabs during the pandemic.

    The internet too joined in on the interaction as freelance content specialist Chandini Ann Khanna commented on Zomato's post on LinkedIn, "Who is able to afford badam in this economy?" Others chimed in. Financial Controller and Tax Head Saurabh Saxena said, "Thanks Zomato for bringing a smile which FM can't (sic)."

    As reactions poured in on social media, Sitharaman's Budget has been disappointing to salaried, middle class, who were expecting some relief giveb that this is the third year that the country is reeling under the Covid pandemic.

    Opposition leaders too spoke about about it. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called the Union Budget 2022 a "Zer0 Sum Budget".

    Congress senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class."
    Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:56 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.