Zomato says 2 Biryanis delivered every second in 2021, over 1 crore people ordered Momos

More orders were placed for Momos on Zomato than Samosas and Vada Pavs.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Biryani was the most ordered dish on Zomato in 2021.

Biryani was the most ordered dish on Zomato in 2021.


Zomato received most orders for Biryani in 2021, according to ordering trends shared by the food delivery company on social media on Monday.

The company said it sent out two Biryani orders every second in 2021 but did not reveal the total number of orders placed for the dish.

Over 1 crore customers ordered Momos on Zomato, while over 88 lakh ordered Dosas, the company said in its post titled "2021 Meme Rewind".

 







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)


As many as 72.97 lakh customers ordered Samosas on Zomato while 31.57 lakh placed orders for Vada Pavs.

Zomato revealed that "paneer butter masala" and "butter naan" were ordered together more than 11 lakh times in 2021.

"Vicky [Kaushal] and Katrina [Kaif] were 2021's second-most popular couple," Zomato joked. "The first being paneer butter masala and butter naan."

As many as 10,62,710 customers ordered food during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in October. India had lost that match.

"Food [was] trying to comfort 10,62,710 people who ordered during the match," Zomato said.

The biggest order of 2021 on Zomato, worth Rs 33,000, was placed by a customer from Ahmedabad.

Recently, Swiggy, another food delivery platform, had also released statistics related to orders. Biryani, Samosa and Gulab Jamun were on top of Swiggy's order charts in 2021.

Customers in India ordered 115 Biryanis per minute, Swiggy had said in its sixth annual StatEATstics report. Meanwhile, the top five cuisines ordered by customers were Pan Asian, Indian, Chinese, Mexican and Korean.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Food delivery aggregator #food delivery apps #Zomato
first published: Dec 28, 2021 07:34 pm

