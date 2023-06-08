English
    Zomato removes ‘Kachra’ ad that was slammed for casteist overtones

    Zomato has removed the 'Kachra' ad that was slammed for its reductive portrayal of a Dalit character.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
    Zomato kachra ad

    Zomato's 'Kachra' ad has been removed after backlash from viewers

    Food delivery platform Zomato is under fire for its campaign to raise awareness against food wastage. Zomato’s ad, wherein it equated kachra (literally “garbage” in Hindi) with a character named Kachra from the 2001 film Lagaan, has been slammed for its casteist overtones.

    Zomato has removed the ad from all social media platforms where it was published earlier this week. However, calls to ‘Boycott Zomato’ have grown louder.

    The campaign to promote cleanliness and reduce food wastage showed a series of unappetizing meals with the tagline “Don’t waste food. Don’t be kachra.”

    “When recycled, kachra can become many things,” Zomato told viewers through the ad, giving the example of Kachra, a Dalit character from Lagaan, who became a member of the motley cricket team assembled of Indian villagers who take on an arrogant British official in a cricket match. The character of Kachra, belonging to a marginalised community, was played by Aditya Lakhia.

    The Zomato ad then showed the character of Kachra standing in for various items that can be recycled out of waste – a lamp, a stool, a hand towel. Critics slammed ad for reducing a Dalit character to the role of an object to serve other humans.

    National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan was among those who lashed out at Zomato for the campaign. “Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!” wrote Ghaywan, whose film Masaan has been praised for its searing yet sensitive portrayal of caste issues in India.


    Neeraj Ghaywan wasn’t the only one who found much to criticise about the commercial. “Dehumanizing and menial tasks—even if he is performing them figuratively, as 'waste' and not his Lagaan character per se—made me uncomfortable while I was watching the ad,” wrote Twitter user Karthik.



    “This ad is what you get when you don't have a single person from a marginalised community on your team,” wrote one Twitter user.



    Others asked Zomato not to perpetuate casteist stereotypes.


    Several other social media users began a #BoycottZomato campaign to protest against the ad.

    Tags: #dalit #Neeraj Ghaywan #Zomato
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 01:20 pm