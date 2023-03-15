 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato reimagines food items as AI tools in topical marketing jackpot: 'ChAI, MithAI'

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

For chai or tea as an AI tool, the Zomato definition read: “generate practical solutions to complex problems in minutes”.

Zomato shared five slides on what if food items were AI tools. (Image: sanjaykalra/Twitter)

Zomato hit marketing gold when the food delivery giant followed the latest LinkedIn trend and posted their version of AI tools to boost productivity – with a hungry twist. All the company did was capitalize the alphabets “AI” in the names of some of the most popular food items such as “chAI”, “malAI”, “mithAI”, “mAIn course”, and “rAIta” and reimagined them as what if they were Artificial Intelligence tools to "boost productivity".

Some hilarious definitions were also a part of the six-slide LinkedIn post.

For mithai or sweet, it said: “an emotional support AI tool that adds to user delight”.