    Zomato says 72% cash on delivery orders paid with Rs 2,000 notes, with a 'Breaking Bad' meme

    Zomato said that 72 per cent of cash on delivery orders since the RBI announcement have been in Rs 2,000 notes.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    Zomato had a Breaking Bad meme for the Rs 2,000 notes scrapping announcement. (Image: @zomato/Twitter)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced last week that Rs 2,000 notes, introduced after the 2016 demonetisation, will be scrapped from circulation. The notes can however be exchanged or deposited from May 23 to September 30 at any bank and the daily limit is 20,000. And as the notes are still legal tender, they can be used to make payments.

    One company that has seen an influx of Rs 2,000 notes since the announcement is Zomato. And the food delivery company had the perfect meme, a Breaking Bad reference, to out the news.

    “Since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes,” Zomato wrote sharing a photo of the memorable and comedic Breaking Bad character Huell Babineaux – who lays atop a mountain of cash in the show. For Zomato’s meme, the photo has been tweaked to show the character wear a Zomato t-shirt and the currency replaced with Rs 2,000 notes.


    The photo was liked over 12,000 times in just a short while and many users also commented, some with memes.


    “You should come out with a TV series - Breaking bread,” one user joked.

    One user was sceptical of the data. “And how did you come to know that? Did you ask your 1000s of delivery partner to tell you denominations and note it? Post anything and people will believe it and such posts are made by the social media team to just increase the social media presence and make the post interactive,” he wrote.

    One user had a query: “Post 30th Sept what stand you guys will take? Will accept or won't accept?”


    Here are some memes:


    Twitter was flooded with memes last week as well after the announcement.

    “In pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy” of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation," the RBI had said in a surprise announcement.

    The objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met when other denominations became available in adequate quantities post demonetisation. Thus, printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19.

    Read: RBI to scrap Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, Twitter flooded with memes

    The total circulation of Rs 2,000 notes has declined considerably since it was introduced. As of March 31, 2023, only Rs 3.62 lakh crore in Rs 2,000 notes (constituting only 10.8 percent of notes in circulation) was available.

