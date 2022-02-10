'Staying the course': Zomato chief's teaser for Q3 results

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal



Coming to you in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/6Hv3ynRium

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 10, 2022

Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal tweeted on Thursday morning that the company's Q3 results for the financial year 2022 will be out soon.

While the announcement was accompanied by a hopeful message: "Staying the course", the last two months have been troublesome for the food delivery company and restaurant aggregator.

On January 24, the share price of Zomato Ltd dropped below Rs 100 for the first time since it listed in July 2021, falling more than 10 percent in the morning trade.

The fifth straight session of losses has seen Zomato slip 25 percent during the period, wiping out around Rs 26,000 crore of investor wealth.

On January 25, Goyal, told Moneycontrol he had been waiting for a bear market for a long time now.