MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Staying the course': Zomato chief's teaser for Q3 results

    Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal tweeted on Thursday morning that the company's Q3 results for the financial year 2022 will be out soon.

    February 10, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal


    Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal tweeted on Thursday morning that the company's Q3 results for the financial year 2022 will be out soon.

    While the announcement was accompanied by a hopeful message: "Staying the course", the last two months have been troublesome for the food delivery company and restaurant aggregator.

    On January 24, the share price of Zomato Ltd dropped below Rs 100 for the first time since it listed in July 2021, falling more than 10 percent in the morning trade.

    The fifth straight session of losses has seen Zomato slip 25 percent during the period, wiping out around Rs 26,000 crore of investor wealth.

    Close
    On January 25, Goyal, told Moneycontrol he had been waiting for a bear market for a long time now.
    Tags: #Deepinder Goyal #Zomato
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.