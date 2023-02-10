 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'At Zomato, winter is not coming': Deepinder Goyal hints at more hiring instead of layoffs

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal remained optimistic even as the company's December quarter loss widened.

Amid a wave of mass layoffs around the world, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal indicated that he will be looking the other way  -- scouting great talent.

Winter is not coming to Zomato, Goyal declared, as he shared the food delivery platform's Q3 results online on February 9. He remained optimistic despite even as the company's December quarter loss widened.

Goyal described the tech world downturn as a "temporary blip".

"Globally, companies may have gone on the defensive but we believe attack is the best defense. This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent," he wrote in a series of tweets.