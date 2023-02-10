'At Zomato, winter is not coming': Deepinder Goyal hints at more hiring instead of layoffs

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: "This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent. "

Amid a wave of mass layoffs around the world, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal indicated that he will be looking the other way -- scouting great talent.

Winter is not coming to Zomato, Goyal declared, as he shared the food delivery platform's Q3 results online on February 9. He remained optimistic despite even as the company's December quarter loss widened.

Goyal described the tech world downturn as a "temporary blip".

"Globally, companies may have gone on the defensive but we believe attack is the best defense. This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent," he wrote in a series of tweets.

Despite the Q3 results, Goyal said Zomato was on its path to profitability in the coming months.

Zomato has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 347 crore in Q3FY23, as against Rs 63 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue rose 75 percent year-on-year -- from Rs 1,112 crore to Rs 1,948 crore.



Goyal highlighted that the Zomato Gold service had gathered 9 lakh members in less than a month.

Zomato's home-style food service, Zomato Everyday, will be "equally disruptive", the CEO predicted

"I’m really excited about the potential these hold," he added.

About delivery partner interests, Goyal said Zomato was committed to ensuring zero deaths on duty.

"We are working towards it with prompt ambulance support, incorporating reflectors on all delivery partner assets, and several other initiatives," he wrote.

Zomato has recently witnessed the departures of some its top leaders

In November, in short succession, Zomato's vice-president Siddharth Jhawar, food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo and co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.

This year, their Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar quit.