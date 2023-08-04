Zomato CEO’s response to Twitter user’s ‘2 crore mujhse le leta’ jibe

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato on August 3 posted a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year – prompting a flood of memes and jokes on social media. This is the first time that the foodtech company has posted a profit, and its CEO Deepinder Goyal faced some lighthearted rigging over the fact.

Goyal took it all sportingly – even responding to a hilarious tweet from one user. After Zomato announced a profit of Rs 2 crore and reported revenues of Rs 2,416 crore, Twitter user Veerendra Hegde wrote in a tweet addressed to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: “On lighter note: 2 core mujse le leta bhai, etna ghar ghar jaake khana deliver karne ki kya zaroorat thi (On a lighter note: You could have borrowed Rs 2 crore from me. What was the need to go from house to house delivering orders?).

The CEO of Zomato saw the humour in the tweet and responded likewise. “Tweet of the day. ROFL!” he wrote.



Tweet of the day. ROFL! https://t.co/LPJJ86YEyq

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 3, 2023

On the other hand, hundreds of people congratulated Zomato and its team for turning a profit. Union Minister of State for Electronic and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, called Zomato a bright beacon for all investors and startups, while Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated the teams of Zomato and Blinkit for their incredible efforts.

In a letter to shareholders, Deepinder Goyal said the company has been working hard to make its business less complex, and putting the right people at the right spots within its businesses. He had said in May that the company was confident of achieving profitability for the entire business in the next four quarters.

(With inputs from PTI)