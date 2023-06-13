Zomato gets government panel notice over 'Kachra' ad: report

Zomato's 'Kachra' ad has been removed after backlash from viewers

Food delivery giant Zomato has been served a notice by the National Commission For Scheduled Castes over an ad that depicted the actor who played the Dalit character Kachra in the film "Lagaan" as items made of recycled waste, NDTV reported.

Zomato had deleted the recent ad and issued an apology after it came under fire over the ad which was termed “casteist”.

"In case the commission does not receive reply from you within stipulated time, the commission may issue summons for your appearance in person," the notice from the panel to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal read, according to the report.

The ad, which draws a link between the character Kachra with “kachra”, the Hindi word for garbage, was aired on World Environment Day last week.

“When recycled, kachra can become many things,” Zomato told viewers through the ad, giving the example of Kachra, a Dalit character from "Lagaan", who became a member of the motley cricket team assembled of Indian villagers who take on an arrogant British official in a cricket match. The character of Kachra, belonging to a marginalised community, was played by Aditya Lakhi.

Apologising amid the “Boycott Zomato” calls on social media, the Gurgaon-headquartered company said its intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way".

"Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video," it said. Zomato also claimed it has "recycled 20 million kg of plastic kachra so far".

"Masaan" director Neeraj Ghaywan, filmmaker Madhurita Anand and Dalit historian Karunyakara Lella were among those who slammed Zomato over the commercial.