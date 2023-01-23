English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    What is the Zomato food delivery scam? Deepinder Goyal’s response after user's alert

    Zomato food delivery scam was flagged by an entrepreneur who placed an order for burgers from Burger King through the food delivery app. He alleged that the delivery agent asked him to choose the cash-on-delivery mode on payment for his future orders on Zomato.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
    A Zomato agent allegedly offered a user food at a discounted rate. (Representational image)

    A Zomato agent allegedly offered a user food at a discounted rate. (Representational image)

    Zomato is probing an incident involving one of its delivery agents who allegedly claimed that he will pocket the money paid by a customer in return for food at a massive discount without the company's knowledge, its CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Sunday.

    The case was flagged by Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur who placed an order for burgers from Burger King through the food delivery app on Saturday. Sati had made the payment online while placing the order. He alleged that the delivery agent asked him to choose the cash-on-delivery mode on payment for his future orders on Zomato.

    “…he told me that sir, don't pay online next time. I wonder why he said that. And I asked why brother?” Sati wrote on LinkedIn, tagging Zomato and Goyal.

    “He said that next time when you will order food worth Rs. 700-800 through COD(cash-on-delivery) you only have to pay Rs. 200 for that.”

    Sati said he got "goosebumps" after he heard what the delivery agent told him.