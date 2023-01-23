What is the Zomato food delivery scam? Deepinder Goyal’s response after user's alert

A Zomato agent allegedly offered a user food at a discounted rate. (Representational image)

Zomato is probing an incident involving one of its delivery agents who allegedly claimed that he will pocket the money paid by a customer in return for food at a massive discount without the company's knowledge, its CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Sunday.

The case was flagged by Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur who placed an order for burgers from Burger King through the food delivery app on Saturday. Sati had made the payment online while placing the order. He alleged that the delivery agent asked him to choose the cash-on-delivery mode on payment for his future orders on Zomato.

“…he told me that sir, don't pay online next time. I wonder why he said that. And I asked why brother?” Sati wrote on LinkedIn, tagging Zomato and Goyal.

“He said that next time when you will order food worth Rs. 700-800 through COD(cash-on-delivery) you only have to pay Rs. 200 for that.”

The delivery agent allegedly told the customer: “I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered.”

“Aap bas mujhe Rs. 200, Rs. 300 de dena aur Rs. 1000 ke khane ke maje lena (You simply give me Rs. 200 or Rs.300 and enjoy food worth Rs. 1,000),” he said, the customer claimed.

Deepinder Goyal responded to Sati in the comments section. “Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes,” he said.

Sati said he got "goosebumps" after he heard what the delivery agent told him.