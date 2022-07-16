Zomato delivery man, on bicycle in scorching Delhi, gets a helping hand from Swiggy. Watch

Professional rivalry did not get in the way of a “beautiful friendship” between one Swiggy rider and his counterpart at Zomato. A video going viral online shows how the Swiggy rider lent a helping hand to the Zomato delivery man who was riding a bicycle in Delhi’s unforgivable heat.

Footage shared on Instagram earlier this week shows that the Swiggy delivery agent, who was riding a motorcycle, extended his hand so the Zomato rider to his left could hold onto it and cruise alongside him. By doing this, the Zomato delivery agent did not have to pedal in the scorching heat of the national capital.

Instagram user Sannah Arora shared the footage on the photo and video sharing platform, writing: “True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!” She tagged food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato in her post.

The video has gone viral with nearly one million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram. Many viewers were touched to witness the thoughtful gesture and praised the Swiggy delivery agent.

“Bros being bros,” wrote one person. “Best thing I saw today,” said another.

“Divided by work and united by humanity,” a third remarked.

Earlier this year, Twitter users came together to raise funds for a Zomato delivery agent who was photographed delivering orders on a bicycle.

The CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, had announced last year that the company is delivering 20% of all orders on bicycles, and the number is as high as 35% in crowded cities like Delhi. This, he said, was done to offset their daily carbon footprint and reduce pollution. But the move has not been without criticism, with a section of the internet arguing that forcing people to ride bicycles in sweltering heat amounted to unethical business practices.