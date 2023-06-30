Zomato delivery man gives chocolates to customers on his birthday, gets cake in return

A Facebook page named "Indians on Internet 2.0" shared the story of the man, identified as Karan Apte, who had shared the update on his profile. (Photo credit: Indians on Internet 2.0/Facebook).

A Zomato delivery executive recently celebrated his 30th birthday and in a gesture that won a lot of hearts, included a chocolate in each of the deliveries he made on that day. Additionally, Apte bought a shirt for himself on his birthday.

A Facebook page named "Indians on Internet 2.0" shared the story of the man, identified as Karan Apte, who had shared the update on his profile with the caption that read, "Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato,".

The Facebook post several comments, some of whom requested Zomato to do something for the man while others asked appreciated him for his work.

"Zomato he deserves some gratitude," one user wrote.

"Zomato u better do something for this guy please," another user wrote.

"May god bless you with everything brother happy birthday to you," a third user wrote.

On Wednesday, Apte took to Facebook to share that Zomato had sent him a cake to his residence.

"I was wondering who sent this cake to my address. Then I got a call from Zomato that they sent it. And the whole company going crazy that my post went viral. Bruhh. Thank you Zomato," he wrote.

On the same, Apte also received a box full of chocolates from Cadbury.

"Box full of chocolates. Thank you so much @cadburydairymilkin for this amazing gift," Apte wrote on Facebook.

