App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato delivery boy kidnaps customer’s pet dog

The owner of the dog checked the CCTV camera footage, which confirmed that the dog was indeed “picked up” by a Zomato delivery executive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A pet beagle was kidnapped from a Pune-based family by an executive of the food delivery application Zomato on October 7.

The bizarre incident was reported by the pet dog’s owner Vandana Shah, who stays in Karve Road, Pune. She took to Twitter to inform that her pet Dottu was stolen while he was playing inside her home-cum-factory’s precinct.

When the beagle couldn’t be traced for hours, they first looked for it in the neighbourhood. That’s when they learnt from a local eatery that a delivery boy was seen carrying the dog around. To verify this, they checked the CCTV camera footage, which confirmed that the dog was indeed “picked up” by a Zomato delivery executive.

News agency ANI said that Shah also managed to get hold of a picture of the man identified as delivery executive Tushar, with Dottu.

Close

She also informed that though they offered money to the accused in return of their pet, he didn’t show any willingness to hand the dog over.

related news

“Tushar confessed to having picked up Dottu but when we asked him to return the dog, he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village. We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle, but he kept on giving us evasive answers and for the last few hours he has switched off his cell phone,” Vandana added.

The owner has already approached the police and got in touch with Zomato authorities also, who have promised to look into the incident. The cops, however, have reportedly refused to register a complaint.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #dog #Zomato

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.