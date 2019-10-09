Zomato delivery boy kidnaps customer’s pet dog

A pet beagle was kidnapped from a Pune-based family by an executive of the food delivery application Zomato on October 7.



#missingdog Zomato delivery guy Tushar 08669582131 kidnapped our dog.

— Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019



Tushar your delivery boy will kill our dottu.hes switched off his number. we are at Poona police station#missingdog

— Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

The bizarre incident was reported by the pet dog’s owner Vandana Shah, who stays in Karve Road, Pune. She took to Twitter to inform that her pet Dottu was stolen while he was playing inside her home-cum-factory’s precinct.

When the beagle couldn’t be traced for hours, they first looked for it in the neighbourhood. That’s when they learnt from a local eatery that a delivery boy was seen carrying the dog around. To verify this, they checked the CCTV camera footage, which confirmed that the dog was indeed “picked up” by a Zomato delivery executive.

News agency ANI said that Shah also managed to get hold of a picture of the man identified as delivery executive Tushar, with Dottu.

She also informed that though they offered money to the accused in return of their pet, he didn’t show any willingness to hand the dog over.

“Tushar confessed to having picked up Dottu but when we asked him to return the dog, he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village. We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle, but he kept on giving us evasive answers and for the last few hours he has switched off his cell phone,” Vandana added.