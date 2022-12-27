Zomato delivered 186 biryani orders, 139 pizzas every minute: report

The nation's biggest craving this year was biryani, Zomato claimed in its order history report for 2022. The food delivery company delivered 186 biryani orders across the country every minute. It was followed by pizzas with 139 orders being placed each minute, the report stated.

Biryani had topped the list last year as well with the most orders placed via Zomato was for biryani in 2021. The company said it sent out two Biryani orders every second in 2021 but did not reveal the total number of orders placed for the dish.

Meanwhile, biryani also topped the list of most-ordered dishes on Zomato’s biggest rival in India. Swiggy said it delivered 137 biryanis every minute in 2022.

Zomato's annual report on how Indians ordered food this year also stated that the "nation's biggest foodie" was a man from Delhi who placed 3,330 food orders through the app this year. Ankur placed an average of 9 food orders every day in 2021.

The report also cited how a customer in Mumbai used promo codes to their advantage and managed to save Rs 2.43 lakh in one year. But despite this astonishing feat, Mumbai was not the city that loves discounts the most. That honour went to Raiganj in West Bengal, where 99.7 per cent orders had a promo code applied, Zomato stated in its report.

Moneycontrol News

