Deepinder Goyal tags Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Paytm results: 'Busy working on our own profitability'

Feb 07, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Paytm's EBITDA, an indicator of operational profit, before deducting employee stock option ESOP cost margin improved to Rs 31 crore during the third quarter.

As shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, climbed after the company’s December quarter earnings performance enthused investors, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal extended his congratulations to the company and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. But his message also came with a pat of the back.

Paytm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), an indicator of operational profit, before deducting employee stock option ESOP cost margin improved to Rs 31 crore during the third quarter that ended on December 31.

“Congratulations, @vijayshekhar and @Paytm on becoming profitable. Sorry, a bit late to the party – was so busy working on our own profitability,” Deepinder Goyal tweeted, along with a ‘wink’ emoji.

Paytm has calculated an incentive of Rs 130 crore from UPI transactions in three quarters but Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the incentive may technically make the fourth quarter a free cash flow positive quarter but Paytm will report as a one-time item.

Sharma, in a letter to shareholders, said that the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3, which is three quarters ahead of the guidance which was for the September quarter.