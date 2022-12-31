Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal steps out to deliver orders on New Year’s Eve. See his post

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days for the hospitality industry, and at least one CEO is not afraid of getting his hands dirty on the ground. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced he would take a short break from working in office to deliver a couple of orders himself.

“Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” Goyal tweeted this evening. He also updated his Twitter bio to read "delivery boy @zomato and @letsblinkit."

“My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut!” he tweeted minutes later, sharing a picture that shows him wearing the signature red Zomato uniform with a couple of food boxes in hand.



The founder and CEO of Zomato had earlier shared glimpses from the Zomato headquarters in Gurugram, where several teams have converged to deal with the increased number of orders on New Year’s Eve.

Zomato delivered more than 2 million orders on December 31 last year. This year, it has already broken its own record of orders per minute.

Zomato’s grocery delivery business Blinkit is also witnessing a surge in orders. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder of Blinkit, revealed that a customer in Bengaluru had placed an order for nearly Rs 29,000, which could well be the biggest order on the app tonight.