Zomato agent plays Hindi melodies for customer. Viral video wins hearts

Rohit, the delivery partner, played the tunes of beloved songs “ek pyar ka nagma hai”, “bade achhe lagte hain” and “hai apna dil to awaara” for the customer. (Screengrab from video posted on LinkedIn by Sumanto Bhattacharya)

A Zomato customer in Mumbai received more than just food when he placed an order with the online delivery platform. The delivery partner treated him and his wife to a musical performance comprising melodies from Hindi films of the 60s and 70s.

The customer, Sumanto Bhattacharya, shared the story and a video of the performance on LinkedIn a week ago. Bhattacharya said that he had ordered food on Zomato and the person who came to deliver it had an unusual request -- could he play something on his mouth organ?

“I was taken aback,” Bhattacharya added. “I said yes and he started playing a medley of popular Hindi film songs from the 60s and 70s.”

Rohit, the delivery partner, played the tunes of beloved songs “ek pyar ka nagma hai”, “bade achhe lagte hain” and “hai apna dil to awaara” for Bhattacharya and his wife.

“He had a smile hanging from his lips as he played,” Bhattacharya added in his post. “I smiled back and thanked him for this gesture once he finished. He replied with an even bigger smile, ‘I play to make my customers happy’”.

Rohit’s performance won over other LinkedIn users too. “Rohit created an opportunity to express his passion while he is earning a living,” said a user named Sandhya Bhide. “An awesome example of everyday leadership. Thank you for sharing Sumanto Bhattacharya.”

Another person, Atif Kazi, revealed that Rohit had put up a musical performance for him too.

Meanwhile, Zomato offered to pass on Bhattacharya’s message to the delivery person. “We are ecstatic to work with such talented delivery superheroes, our delivery fleet continues to make us proud every single day,” the company said. “If possible, could you share your order details with us so that we can pass on your appreciation to the delivery partner?”

Bhattacharya provided Zomato the details and suggested that it nurture and reward talented delivery partners. “They are your ambassadors and looking after them will give them an outlet and create more positive stories for your brand,” he said.