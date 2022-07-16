English
    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 km in pouring rain to pick up medicines for sick baby

    Jithin Vijayan, from Kochi in Kerala, drove 10 kilometers in the night to pick up medicines for a sick baby.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Jithin Vijayan drove through heavy rainfall to help a woman with a sick baby (Image credit: zomato/LinkedIn)

    Jithin Vijayan drove through heavy rainfall to help a woman with a sick baby (Image credit: zomato/LinkedIn)


    Zomato has recognised with a Gallantry Award the services of a delivery agent who braved heavy rainfall in the middle of the night to pick up medicines for a sick baby.

    Jithin Vijayan, from Kochi in Kerala, drove 12 kilometers in pouring rain to deliver a late-night food order. On reaching the delivery destination, he realised the order was for a woman with a sick one-year-old.

    Vijayan went above and beyond the call of duty when he rushed back out in the heavy rainfall to pick up medicines for the baby. To do so, he had to drive another 10 kilometers in the night – and his kindness has now earned him a Zomato Gallantry Award.

    In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, the food delivery company explained that Gallantry Awards recognise the key role that delivery partners play in its operations.

    “Of all the inspiring stories that we came through, these are the ones that stood out for their work ethic and commitment to serve people beyond the call of duty,” wrote Zomato as it named the recipients of the awards.

    Besides Vijayan, Shivaji Balaji Pawar was also rewarded for ‘Going Above and Beyond’.

    Pawar will represent India in the 2023 Asia Cup. “Being born with a polio infection hasn’t stopped Shivaji from playing cricket at the highest level,” wrote Zomato.

    The food aggregator also recognised its two ‘Most Consistent Partners’ and three ‘Highest Achievers’.

    The awards were announced on the occasion of Zomato’s 14th birthday, for which the company also ran a promotional offer rewarding 14 lucky customers with free food.
    Tags: #Asia Cup #Kerala #Zomato
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 03:34 pm
