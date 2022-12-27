Nation’s biggest foodie: Delhi man placed over 3,000 Zomato orders in 2022

Zomato’s best customer of 2022 was a Delhi man who placed a staggering 3,330 food orders through the app this year. Ankur was crowned “The nation’s biggest foodie” by Zomato in its annual report about how Indians ordered food this year.

Ankur, a resident of Delhi, placed 3,330 orders in 2022 using Zomato. That averages out to 9 food orders every single day of the year.

Zomato released its 2022 trends report on the app last night. Once again, biryani was the most-ordered dish of the year. Zomato customers ordered 186 biryanis per minute in 2022.

Biryani also topped the list of most-ordered dishes on Swiggy, Zomato’s biggest rival in India. Swiggy said it delivered 137 biryanis every minute in 2022.

Pizza followed biryani on the list of Zomato’s most-ordered dishes of 2022. Pizza-lovers ensured that 139 pizza orders were delivered every minute this year.

Meanwhile, one customer in Mumbai used promo codes to their advantage and managed to save Rs 2.43 lakh in one year! But despite this astonishing feat, Mumbai was not the city that loves discounts the most. That honour went to Raiganj in West Bengal, where 99.7% orders had a promo code applied, revealed Zomato.