'Zomaito' vs 'Zomaato' debate: Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals his choice

On Saturday, Zomato CEO had the internet divided when he shared a video ad on Twitter which showed a family arguing over the right pronunciation of the online delivery platform.

Joining in the debate on Saturday was Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who said that for those around him, the pronunciation was "zoMaito".

"Totally agree Albi ! Deepi, I think it is zoMaito for everyone around me," he wrote, while replying to the CEO of blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa.

In the ad, a girl and her brother-in-law are seen having an argument over how to pronounce the company's name, which causes an uproar in the house. The girl is seen pronouncing the company's name as "Zomaito" while her uncle corrects her and instead pronounces it as "Zomaato".

Goyal later shared a poll on Twitter to let the users decide what the right pronunciation of the company's name was.

Recently, Zomato reimagined food product as artificial intelligence tools, referring to popular items such as tea as 'ChAI". Additionally, app-based e-scooter rental company Yulu announced a tie-up with Zomato to use the Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries.

Moneycontrol News