'Zomaito' or 'Zomaato': Deepinder Goyal leaves it to the internet to decide. Watch

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal left followers on social media divided on Saturday after sharing an ad surrounding the correct pronunciation of the online food delivery platform.

In the ad, a girl and her brother-in-law are seen arguing over how to pronounce the company's name, which causes an uproar in the house with other family members joining in the debate. The girl is seen pronouncing the company's name as "Zomaito" while her uncle corrects her and instead pronounces it as "Zomaato".

Goyal later shared a poll on Twitter to let the users decide what the right pronunciation of the company's name was.

The ad generated numerous responses on Twitter with some leaning towards "Zomaito", while others leaning towards "Zomaato".

On New Year's Eve, Goyal had tweeted saying that he would deliver a few orders and would be back in an hour or so.

Recently, Zomato reimagined food product as artificial intelligence tools, referring to popular items such as tea as 'ChAI". Additionally, app-based e-scooter rental company Yulu announced a tie-up with Zomato to use the Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries.