'If you want to feel frozen...': Zolo CEO gives hilarious take on Bengaluru's traffic woes

Zolo CEO Dr. Nikhil Sikri's Linkedin post on Bengaluru's traffic situation generated numerous responses. (Photo credit (right): linkedin.com/dr-nikhil-sikri).

Bengaluru traffic woes have become a leading talking point among those who live in the city and travel to different parts or those who visit the city and need to travel to a specific location for work.

Co-founder and CEO of Zolo Dr. Nikhil Sikri recently shared a post on the traffic situation in the city where he indicated how Google Maps had been showing the same expected time of arrival every five minutes, which eventually increased the overall travel time.

"If you want to feel frozen in time - try driving in Bangalore with Google maps.

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins," Sikri wrote on LinkedIn.

The post generated several responses, many of whom agreed with Sikri about the traffic situation in the city.

"It's getting worse on daily basis and the localities here blame north and West Indians to create such packed scenarios," one user wrote.

"Haha, I feel your pain! Bangalore traffic and Google maps have a unique relationship. It's like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never seem to change. You start with high hopes of reaching your destination in a reasonable time, only to see the same ETA taunting you repeatedly. It's almost as if time stands still while navigating those chaotic roads. But hey, at least we can find humor in the situation, right? Keep that smile on your face, and hopefully, you'll get there eventually, even if it takes an eternity according to Google maps," another user wrote.

"Haha, Bangalore traffic never fails to keep us on our toes! Don't worry, you're not alone in this frozen time experience! Stay patient and keep listening to those upbeat tunes to make the ride more fun," a third user wrote.