Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says World Bank, IMF have not served poor nations well

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has claimed global financial institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have failed to come to aid of poor nations since none of them have emerged as fully developed countries in decades.

"Institutions such as the IMF and World Bank have not served poor nations well. Whatever their stated mission, in practice their effect is neocolonialist, trapping countries in debt," Sridhar Vembu tweeted. "Poor nations need comprehensive debt write off along with knowledge and tech transfer."

The Padmashri awardee was responding to a tweet by investor Lyn Alden wondering "how many emerging markets have actually "emerged" to fully developed country status since the creation of this system post-WW2?"

This comes at a time, when the World Bank appointed Indermit Gill as the chief economist and senior vice president for development economics. Gill will be the second Indian, after Kaushik Basu, to become the chief economist of the international financial institution that grants loan to middle and lower-income countries.

Gill's tenure will start from September 1. He is currently the Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank, where he led work on macroeconomics, debt, trade, poverty, and governance.

Announcing his appointment as the chief economist, World Bank President David Malpass had said said, "Indermit Gill brings to this role a combination of leadership, invaluable expertise and practical experience working with country governments on macroeconomic imbalances, growth, poverty, institutions, conflict, and climate change.... Indermit is widely respected for his intellectual contributions to development economics”.