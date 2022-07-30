Zoho's Sridhar Vembu: 'I've known too many IITians who "retired" after getting into IIT'

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu recently commented on the slogging students undergo to get into IITs in the country. With teachers and tutors claiming that aspirants often end up studying for 12-15 hours a day, Vembu claimed that the practice is unhealthy and damaging for kids.

"Studying 12-15 hours a day is unhealthy and damages kids, often leading to early burnout," he tweeted. "I have known too many IITians who were so tired after the slog to get into IIT, they simply "retired" after achieving that "success".

Sridhar Vembu was commenting on a report from Moneycontrol special series that focuses on Kota --the hub of coaching centres for IIT aspirants in the country.

According to the report, Kota is expecting a stronger influx of students this year. The total number of IIT aspirants in 2021 was 22 lakh. But since only 16,000 seats are available across the country's 23 IITs, it made competition for every seat intense. And since Kota churns out a large number of successful IIT aspirants every year, demand for the town’s classes and teachers has spiked after the pandemic.

Explaining the kind of pressure that these IIT aspirants experience, Nitin Vijay, founder of one of Kota's famous coaching centres Motion Education, told Moneycontrol, "Every year, I tell one thing to all the kids during our orientation. If 100 kids come to Kota, 95 will be successful in their lives. Will 95 get selected (for IITs)? I don’t know, but 95 will become successful, for sure. Let me tell you why. If you come to Kota, you get into the groove of studying for long hours, studying for 12-15 hours a day."

"We need to understand that if one can focus for 12-15 hours every day, he or she will become successful in their life. Will they be unsuccessful? No, if they focus on their work for 12-15 hours, they cannot be unsuccessful."

