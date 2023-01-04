 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoho engineer dies due to potholes in Chennai, Sridhar Vembu says 'bad roads caused tragic loss'

Jan 04, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Shobana, the Zoho employee in Chennai, was dropping her younger brother to school when the accident took place,

A lorry coming from behind hit Shobana who died on the spot. (Image credit: @svembu)

A 22-year-old software engineer in Chennai died after her scooter skidded on a potholed road in the city. Shobana was dropping her younger brother to school when the accident took place near Maduravoyal in Chennai.

The siblings fell off the two-wheeler when they went over the potholes. A lorry coming from behind hit Shobana who died on the spot.

Shobana was working with Tamil Nadu-headquartered software firm Zoho, its CEO, Sridhar Vembu said.

Blaming the bad roads for the employee’s death, Vembu tweeted, “One of our engineers, Ms Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho.”

