Zoho engineer dies due to potholes in Chennai, Sridhar Vembu says 'bad roads caused tragic loss'

A 22-year-old software engineer in Chennai died after her scooter skidded on a potholed road in the city. Shobana was dropping her younger brother to school when the accident took place near Maduravoyal in Chennai.

One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school.

Our bad roads have caused a

tragic loss to her family and Zoho.

Shobana was working with Tamil Nadu-headquartered software firm Zoho , its CEO, Sridhar Vembu said.