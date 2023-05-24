Zimbabwe tops ‘World’s most miserable countries’ list. India’s rank is…

India ranks 103 out of 157 on the world misery index.

Zimbabwe has been named the world’s most miserable country on Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI). The southern African nation has been plagued with skyrocketing inflation, which touched 243.8 percent last year. According to the index, the policies of president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU–PF party have also resulted in massive misery for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

The 2022 ranking of Hanke’s Annual Misery Index were calculated by economist Steve Hanke after factoring in aspects like unemployment, inflation, bank-lending rates and the percentage change in GDP.

Of the 157 countries analysed for the rankings, the honour of the least miserable country in the world went to Switzerland.

Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana made up the 15 most miserable countries in the world.



In #Cuba, disastrous economic policies have left the country in shambles. It’s no wonder why the Communist utopia is the NINTH-MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the world according to the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. pic.twitter.com/1RPDbfCO4p

— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 23, 2023

India ranked 103 on the ‘world’s most miserable countries’ list. The major contributing factor to misery in India is unemployment, according to the index.

In terms of misery, India fared better than countries like Brazil (rank 27), Pakistan (rank 35), Nepal (rank 63) and Sweden (rank 88).

Finland, which has been ranked the world’s happiest country for six years in a row by the World Happiness Report, was ranked 109th on the misery index. Meanwhile, the United States of America was among the least miserable countries with a rank of 134.